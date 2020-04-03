75 products
MMJ Card Re-Certification Special
Valid 8/3/2019 – 1/2/2022
Med Card Expire? Re-certify and come to Rev Clinics and you will get $100 off $200 in purchases plus a free “Be Revolutionary” Sweatshirt. Use in two visits or all at once.
-Returning Customers Only -Must be used within 30 days of Re-certification with a licensed Canna Doctor
All Products
Lemon Meringue
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Wedding Cake
from Revolutionary Clinics
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Black Mamba
from Revolutionary Clinics
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Stardawg
from Revolutionary Clinics
22%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Chocolate Oranges
from Revolutionary Clinics
19%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Afghani Purps
from Revolutionary Clinics
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Black Jack
from Revolutionary Clinics
17%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Silver Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Chaos Kush #3
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
818 Headband
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
Shatter - Chocolate Oranges
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
Shatter - Orange Tide 0.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
Live Resin-Ayahuasca Purple
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
Wax - Strane, Jilly Bean
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
Distillate Oil Applicator - Mr. Clean
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
Distillate Oil Applicator - 1:1 Charlotte's Web
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
Sugar Wax - Wappa
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
Shatter - Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
Live Resin - Northern Purple
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
Hash - Fitchburg's Finest
from X-trates
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
Shatter - Death Star
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
Wax - Strane, Critical Jack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
Fruit Chew Watermelon 100mg 4pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$68each
Spreads - Honey THC
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$110each
Candy - Peanut Butter Cup
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
Spreads - THC Hazelnut
from IamEdible
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
Fruit Chew - Strawberry Kiwi 4-pack
from IamEdible
106mg
THC
___
CBD
$24each
Fruit Chew - Peach Mango 5mg 20pk
from Unknown Brand
94mg
THC
___
CBD
$24each
Chocolate Bar - Bedrock Bar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
Chocolate Bar 1:1 CBD/THC
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
Cookie - Chocolate Chunk 2pk
from IamEdible
___
THC
___
CBD
$31each
Cookie - Chocolate Irish Cream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$23each
Mile 62 Cafe - Coffee Pod Single
from Mile62 Cafe
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
Spreads - Peanut Budder
from IamEdible
288mg
THC
___
CBD
$57each
Tincture - MXR 1:1 Quench
from MXR
115.02mg
THC
118.26mg
CBD
$49each
Chocolate Bar - Bedrock 500mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$79each
Tincture - MXR Propel
from MXR
___
THC
___
CBD
$39each
Chocolate Bar - Strawberry Cheesecake Bar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
1g Pre-Roll - Afghani Purps
from Ace Weidman's
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
0.5g Pre-Roll - Afghani Purps
from Ace Weidman's
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
