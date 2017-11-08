MassMedicinal
Charlotte’s Web 1:1 Distillate - I’m relatively new to 1:1 products, and so far it’s been eye opening. This strain’s not standout in terms of taste, but the effects and therapeutic uses of this multi-cannabinoid concentrate are both versatile and effective. I’ve always dealt with depression and anxiety, but over the past year, I’ve developed back problems as well. The fact that a high-quality 1:1 strain like Charlotte’s is able to adequately address all three conditions simultaneously is honestly a life-savor for me!
