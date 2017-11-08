Loomisdevir on October 19, 2019

I wanted to take a moment to thank the staff at Revolutionary Clinic for always going out of their way to help explain their products to you, creating a warm, inviting environment and for having exceptional customer service. I am always impressed by their choices in products, strains, and modalities. I LOVE that they are so involved in our community by not only offering outstanding products but sponsoring great artistic acts coming to the area, educational fairs and their Stash Blast which is always fun- I even won a free certification this year at Medwell Health and Wellness! As more dispensaries are opening and I see their products and experience their customer service it solidifies my feelings that Revolutionary Clinics is the shining star for MA.