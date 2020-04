xclaim41 on March 10, 2020

Jake M delivered today another great package of edibles for a guy with a disability recovering from spine surgery. Most importantly Jake notice that my medical registration ran out today so he was able to get it packaged up and delivered to my home in hours. Now, that's what I mean about how to deliver a MEDICINE TO A PATIENT. If Jake had just blown it off realizing that I would be out of date tomorrow, he took the time to ensure a $500 order didn't get sucked away by a date. I waited because one flaw of the Mass system is if you go early to doctor, you are penalized. If I renewed a month ago, my new annual date would now be shortened by ONE Month. So I refuse to go a day early from now on even if it screws me because this is crazy. Your Med. Registration should always SYNC UP with your STATE ID and that is the way it should work regardless of the actual day that you see the doctor within reason. There I solved it. Now I can go get my doctor to renew my medical registration with interruption of medicine thanks to Jake from State Farm