Frequently Asked Questions
- The only place to find legal recreational weed in Cambridge, MA is at a recreational marijuana dispensary.
- No, you don't need a medical marijuana card to purchase weed in Cambridge, MA because weed is legal for adult-use, although patients 18 years old or old may still apply for one.
- Yes, out of state visitors can buy weed from recreational dispensaries in Cambridge as long as they are 21 years old or older and have a valid form of identification, such as a driver's license.
- In Cambridge, MA medical patients are allowed to purchase a 60-day supply of cannabis. The exact amount allowed is set by their primary doctor. Recreational consumers can only have one ounce in their possession and 10 ounces at home.