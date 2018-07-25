jn58764
This is the best dispensary that I have been to so far BY far. Quality is impeccable. I’ve made two visits so far and picked up 7 of their in house strains. Their bud looks, smells, tastes and feels amazing. Highly recommend the bootylicious, the Black Jack and the cookies and cream although you can’t go wrong. Extremely helpful and friendly staff, beautiful digs. With their 200$ in new patient vouchers I was able to get 29 g’s of weed and 2 of the 3 packs of ace weidman prerogative for 200$. Highly recommend this place