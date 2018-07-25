Ian.D. on November 6, 2019

I was happy to see some new flower that I hadn't seen (other than prerolls)...especially my favorite XJ-13!! I'm also very happy that the powers that be in Massachusetts decided that MM dispensaries CAN sell vaping products (duh)! It should never have included ANY MM dispensaries (or rec. stores). People sure can be dopey when it comes to grass ;-) I owe a thank you to new Sue who helped me with cooking and distillates! You should have a cooking show! Thanks to Mendi for a bit of help with the math :-). Very much appreciated! Also, thanks to Joe for helping me last time I came in to shop. Joe, you always help and you're a welcome presence at Revs. As always, thanks to Jasmine and Evan for every warm welcome they've given me over the past year+. Keep up the great work at Revs, guys! I'm sure I'll see you soon!