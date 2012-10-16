Shop was nice and in nice location but product was pure garbage. I went for their 15/g wax Wednesday deal and didn't check it out before buying. It came in a slick case which was nice but the wax was an oily brown to dark brown color and consistency. Tasted horrible too. I really can't believe you can buy something so awful in a medical dispensary. Without a doubt the worst thing I've ever paid for in a medical store. I would never shop here again and will tell others not to as well. I get that places have deals and stuff to bring in foot traffic and the quality isn't always that high but this was shameful. The people were nice at least.