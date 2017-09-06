CaseyE4-2-0 on September 12, 2018

I honestly don’t have enough nice things to say about this service. The first time I gave them a try I was very surprised. I’ve been to many dispensary in Oregon and none of them come close to the quality. Even the lower priced nugs are beautiful. Time and time again I order I am constantly pleased with what I’ve bought and at the end of the transaction you aren’t left with the feeling that maybe you paid too much for your order. Dave, Dave is awesome, he works so hard spinning the cogs to make this service what it is. I find myself telling anybody who will listen about this service, and will continue to do so. Dave cares and it shows. As long as this service exists it will be my go-to every time 100%. Thank you Dave! :D