MasteredFlight on November 2, 2019

I’d give zero stars for service if I could, don’t do the delivery service here it’s literally the worse thing I’ve ever experienced delivery wise, they don’t not keep there word at all about delivery days, they will straight up lie to you or purposely give you wrong information, I put in a order on wed for Friday, they call me last minute Friday morning saying there too booked(like this is my fault?), and will have to deliver to me tomorrow(assuming I will be available), come Saturday morning I get a call saying they don’t deliver to my area on Saturday’s...and I will receive my order a 6 days from now, what the fuck!?, if you can’t understand my frustration then I don’t know what else to say, I will never shop back here ever again, they don’t care at all.