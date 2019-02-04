gcarreras
Great
4.7
10 reviews
I’d give zero stars for service if I could, don’t do the delivery service here it’s literally the worse thing I’ve ever experienced delivery wise, they don’t not keep there word at all about delivery days, they will straight up lie to you or purposely give you wrong information, I put in a order on wed for Friday, they call me last minute Friday morning saying there too booked(like this is my fault?), and will have to deliver to me tomorrow(assuming I will be available), come Saturday morning I get a call saying they don’t deliver to my area on Saturday’s...and I will receive my order a 6 days from now, what the fuck!?, if you can’t understand my frustration then I don’t know what else to say, I will never shop back here ever again, they don’t care at all.
Big giant shout out and two thumbs way up to RISE - Deerfield Beach location. The staff here goes above and beyond to make your medical mj needs perfection. Top shelf products, a hip, inviting dispensary, awesome free delivery, points and other savings for seniors and others to save. I especially need to thank DYLAN for personally explaining any questions I had and making everything just perfect. Seriously folks this dispensary is totally awesome. THANK YOU DYLAN and to the other wonderful staff members at RISE. LOVE YOU GUYS!
Delivery was fast and easy!
Great staff and stock but they are super slow. Need to have more staff during the day.
I called in to ask about Flower. Julie helped me and I think it was the best most informative conversation with a dispensary yet, good job rise!
Quite possibly the nicest, most well educated, and honest staff in business I have ever had the pleasure of buying any product from. Just Very professional crew that has been able to inform Patients of products and needs but also a smile always and really make you feel welcome. Customer Service Superstars in Florida
I LOVE RISE. Rise delivers to me once a week, no issues ever, super friendly and helpful (even though I probably annoy my favorite dispensary). Coming from Colorado, Rise' quality is 100 as I always get top shelf flower. Good job guys!!! 🤗
Great staff and great products
Great group of people and great atmosphere.