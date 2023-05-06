RISE Cannabis Dispensary Las Vegas on South Durango
OUR DOORS ARE OPEN Open doors and open minds mean more opportunity. Here at RISE, we engage and support the communities we surround ourselves with. Yes, we sell cannabis and cannabis accessories. But the stigma placed on the plant and its proliferation over the course of American history is something we won't soon forget. The goal is to make the accessibility of cannabis universal, and at RISE Dispensaries we are doing just that. There's a new age of cannabis happening in many ways, and along with our high-quality products and unrivaled service, we're ready to RISE above.
10% SSDI discount 20% Veteran discount 10% off for Seniors of age above 65 15% Industry discount
