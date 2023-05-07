I moved here 4 months ago and yesterday was the third time I have been told that Essence will not be able to honor their special that was on their website because it was wrong. This most recent time, I admit it was a really good deal, and that is why I called before making my way to the store. Casey assured me that indeed the special was valid and to come on down. It was not after I got to the store when I was told that the deal. The website or I was mistaken and that's "not the deal" I told them that the website must be wrong and also mentioned that I called before coming down. But was once again told, "that's not the deal" so I left. That is the 3rd time this has happened. The other times were more about "mix and match" 8 1/8ths for $120 and they have two types of flower to choose from. But this really got me...so please learn as I have, a little further down on Jones is Euphoria and it is a much better facility, with better deals that they honor, and a great staff.