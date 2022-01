Super cool place with really sweet people. I bought a quarter of Dog Patch yesterday because i really wanted something stinky, chemy, fuel forward etc. the bud looks great but smells like it’s been sitting in grandpas closet for far too long. Barely any good smell/flavor, just musk and damp basement. Judging by the label and the dates on the packaging it makes no sense but it is what it is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Awesome place but that 1/4 I got was weak af tbh.