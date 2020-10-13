I will be completely honest, I have never actually been to this location. However I wanted to try some of their products in my significant other was in the area for a few days recently. I tried for two days straight to call and speak with someone about pre-ordering or walk-in preference etc. I’m not sure what is wrong with their phone system but it just kept transferring me back to a pre-recorded machine and after submitting an email complaint to them after 24 hours I have still heard nothing. Dispensaries primary concern should be catering to their customer needs, so for this reason alone I cannot condone anyone to give their business to this place.