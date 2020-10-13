Bud I purchased was tested 3 months ago. No wonder you were having a sale on it. The bud looks dried out and smells stale. Not saying it’s not safe to consume or anything like that, it’s just really mediocre at best.
Super cool place with really sweet people. I bought a quarter of Dog Patch yesterday because i really wanted something stinky, chemy, fuel forward etc. the bud looks great but smells like it’s been sitting in grandpas closet for far too long. Barely any good smell/flavor, just musk and damp basement. Judging by the label and the dates on the packaging it makes no sense but it is what it is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Awesome place but that 1/4 I got was weak af tbh.
I will be completely honest, I have never actually been to this location. However I wanted to try some of their products in my significant other was in the area for a few days recently. I tried for two days straight to call and speak with someone about pre-ordering or walk-in preference etc. I’m not sure what is wrong with their phone system but it just kept transferring me back to a pre-recorded machine and after submitting an email complaint to them after 24 hours I have still heard nothing. Dispensaries primary concern should be catering to their customer needs, so for this reason alone I cannot condone anyone to give their business to this place.
What’s up guys. First time in Dracut store & was NOT disappointed.. Great job. Thank you. i only had $50 I got a 1/8 of the berrypie. Nice little nugs & no bones. Can’t ask for more then that. Well done. Thank you . & Great Customer Service. I recommend it.