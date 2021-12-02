Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
RISE Dispensaries NYC Manhattan
RISE Manhattan Dispensary NYC is a Medical Marijuana Dispensary located in New York City. We are comprised of a team of cannabis enthusiasts always looking to help our medical cannabis patients. Our patient focused approach is part of what helps set us apart from other medical marijuana dispensaries. Please note: All first time patients must have a phone consultation and fill out paperwork prior to visiting. *COVID-19 UPDATE: All returning patients please place orders in advance online or over the phone to help limit everyone’s exposure. All first time patients need a phone consult prior to visiting.
Leafly member since 2019
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Photos of RISE Dispensaries NYC Manhattan
Updates
From 11/8/21 through 11/13/21 we will be offering an extra 10% off all purchases for Veterans. We always offer a 15% discount so returning patients who are Veterans will receive 25% off. First time patients who are Veterans will receive 30% off.