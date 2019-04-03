Fp wellness has been a little out of the way for me but it’s so worth the commute! Always friendly faces waiting when you walk in, great prices and great products and an easy to navigate website. So glad I’m moving to the area soon!
Thanks for being open during Covid-19. The staff is organized, schedules times for pickup so there are never many people around and currently doesn't allow anyone in the store/is offering "curbside". Appreciate you working during this and trying to keep us all as safe as possible.
I was made to feel at home, it's a peaceful and friendly environment. Everything was clearly explained and all my questions answered. The prices and product are good, the staff knowledgeable and kind. It was a great experience.