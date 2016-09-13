Sidefect on March 18, 2020

horrible customer service this facility only caters to recreational with the current covid 19 pandemic I reached out to this dispensary 24 hours before I purchased online they did not return my email inquiring if I need to register and if so could they assist me(mental health purposes) nothing I called multiple time they never answer once they excepted my online order throu6the jane portal that has all my scanned identification they even texted me stateing my order eas ready for pick up drove 1 hour and 30 minutes Telford them to tell me I am registered somewhere else? they dont check card info when you order online? what us the verification process for then? I am not near my main dispensary for obvious reason and I need flower even with the current up date from the state today... nothing IDPH – Medical Cannabis Division ATTENTION: Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Division of Professional Regulation March 16, 2020 Dear Licensees, As the coronavirus spreads across Illinois and the U.S., our administration’s first priority is protecting the health and safety of Illinois residents. The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public. Illinois’ medical cannabis patients may be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to pre-existing conditions. As we prepare for the impacts of coronavirus in the weeks ahead, the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Professional Regulation (“Division”) is issuing the following guidelines: Sales to Patients/Caregivers Outside the Limited Access Area The Division has granted a variance to Section 1290.410(c)(5) of the administrative rules made pursuant to the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Program Act. The purpose of this Variance is to allow cannabis dispensaries to dispense cannabis outside of the limited access area. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC’s recommendation regarding in-person contact, the Division will allow service to medical cannabis patients, OAPP participants, and designated caregivers outside a limited access area until March 30, 2020, provided dispensaries follow the guidelines issued below. This variance DOES NOT apply to sales to adult use purchasers. If allowing patients and caregivers to purchase medical cannabis outside the limited access area, dispensaries must adhere to the following protocols: 1. The exchange of cash and product must take place on the dispensary’s property or on a public walkway or at the curb of the street adjacent to the dispensary. Dispensaries may not deliver cannabis to a patient or caregiver’s home. 2. The patient or caregiver’s card must be scanned prior to purchase and the purchase must be tracked in the state traceability system. 3. The dispensary may take measures to protect agents and patients alike by not requiring patients and caregivers to physically hand their medical cannabis ID card to agents to be scanned, wearing gloves when handling cash, and giving employees frequent breaks to wash their hands thoroughly. 4. Cash must be taken into the dispensary after each transaction. 5. Security must be present for outdoor exchanges. Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Division of Professional Regulation JB PRITZKER Governor DEBORAH HAGAN Secretary CECILIA ABUNDIS Acting Director Division of Professional Regulation the person who greated me treated me like I was a criminal my medical needs should be thier priority the man told me "just go,get out of here" I had a $1000 order that they verified and packaged unacceptable gti/Illinois