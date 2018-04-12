jb_OH
This was my first visit to a dispensary. The staff was very friendly and helpful. I had a very informative session with one of their staff. She was very friendly, helped ease my anxiety about the process, and made me feel very comfortable. She took her time to walk through the menu with me. She was never annoyed with my questions, and was willing to look up as many strains as I wanted. So far, I'm very happy with my products. Everything was very fresh. Not a complaint, just a note; their inventory is heavy on cartridges, concentrates, etc. They currently have a smaller flower inventory, however that may be a function of flower being newer to PA. I'm hoping they grow their flower inventory in the future, but I'm not complaining at all about what they have so far.