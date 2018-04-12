jimperrone7 on September 14, 2019

I'm not complaing about the people that work there, there all cool,but whatever companies they use like, Terrapin, illera, rythm, especially Terrapin, do not fill there cartridges all they way! I keep hearing about "Head space" ,but the last four I bought were half full. Head space should be just below the top of the cylinder, slightly! Every cartridge I ever bought in Colorado were full, or almost full. Not half full! That's not a true half gram, which should be 500mg, it's like your getting maybe 300 - 350. I don't feel like I'm getting my monies worth, especially when it's $40 for a half, and that's the cheapest! They should be $20 bucks, no question! I would be there more often if they can get there shit together and start producing there own products so they can lower the prices! But it's hard not to buy when I really need it for pain! Maybe it's time to move to Colorado and get it over with were half grams are literally 10-12 bucks. Ounces for 70. And 10 grams of wax and shatter for 90-$100 what what! That's how it should be!