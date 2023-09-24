So i been smoking for over 20 years. Legalization is by far the worst thing that has ever happened to cannabis. That includes prohibition. At least with prohibition it kept cannabis out of the control or big company’s. People who used to have passion for growing quality cannabis because they wanted quality stuff for themselves and their customers all got pushed out.Now these well connected people have turned it into just another buisness. All they care about is profit. Kinda like what McDonald’s did to food. If you think because your buying cannabis from a regulated industry its better for you than it was in a black market climate, look a little deeper than the fancy sticker on the jar. This industry is destroying what was once a good thing. These company’s are doing everything they can to reduce cost and reduce work. They pump these plants full of chemical nutrients derived from petroleum byproducts and top it off with synthetic plant hormones. This method may produce better yields and help produce a stream lined method but it sacrifices quality, flavor and your health. So far ive tried the ice cream cake, wedding cake and slurrican. These are 3 fantastic strains when produced by someone who cares about cannabis. The same strains i got from the dispensary are for a lack of a better word garbage. With all 3 i smoked 1 gram out of a eight and then just gave the rest away cause i had zero desire to continue smoking it. To be clear these came from Joliet Il area dispensaries. Ive had better in cali and colorado.