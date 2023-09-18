Very friendly and professional staff… They even helped me save money which most businesses don’t do. The clean atmosphere is great as well, which shows newcomers that a business dealing with Cannabis can be run efficiently, professional, & extremely clean... It’s an amazing dispensary, however I’ve gotten some really dry bud the past couple of times I’ve been there. Still, you can’t beat a place where the people are super friendly/professional & for the most part decent, have quality product that’s only 10min away from me.