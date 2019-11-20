I have been coming to Rise for several months now. I have driven around Florida looking for a decent dispensary with employees that are knowledgeable and products that are of a reasonable quality. Rise is that dispensary. The staff is extremely well educated as to the products they carry and sell. They know their audience and don’t waste their time trying to upsell the veteran stoners. The manager at one point stood at a desk and explained basic terpene science to anyone who wanted to listen at any point in the day. RISE seeks out unique genetics and dialed in many of their batches long before the surrounding competitors. My favorite is a headband offspring called Lazy Lightning from Bodhi. The quality is very consistent, and the business has a legacy already in Chicago where they learned their craft and now can roll out a squeaky clean dispensary that keeps every type of patient coming back. There is no doubt that they will CRUSH the recreational market simply because they know the product so much better than the surrounding dispensaries.