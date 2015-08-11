Follow
River City Retail
541-450-1585
20% off flower Tuesday!
Both OMMP and recreational users alike can come in at anytime of the day of Tuesday and receive 20% off all of our bulk flower and pre-rolls!
Must be 18+ with valid OMMP card & accompanied by caregiver OR Must be 21 with valid ID to qualify for discount.
20% off of all cartridges Thursday!
Both OMMP patients and recreational users alike can come in on Thursday's to receive 20% off any cartridge of their choice!
Must be 18+ with valid OMMP card & ID and be accompanied by a caregiver for qualify for discount OR Must be 21+ years old and have valid ID to obtain discount.
20% off all extracts Wednesday!
Both OMMP patients and recreational users alike can receive 20% off of all our freestanding extracts on the day Wednesday, every week.
Must be 18+ years old with valid OMMP and be accompanied by a caregiver OR Must be 21+ will valid ID to qualify for purchases and discounts.
20% off edibles Friday!
Both OMMP patients and recreational users can receive 20% any edible of their choice every Friday or every week.
Must be 18+ years of age accompanied by a caregiver and have valid ID and OMMP card OR Must be 21+ years of age with valid identification to receive discount.
Recreational Saturday 10% off everything!
As a way for us to say we bud you, we are giving any recreational customer 10% off all products in our shop, every Saturday, all day long.
Must have proper identification. Must be 21+ years old. Limited to recreational only.