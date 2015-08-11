gurlnxtdr25
amazing, knowledgeable employees and great products!!!
4.8
10 reviews
I love this place! Well worth the drive!
Awesome!!!!
Best bud in Josephine county and Jackson County! I have been stuck with crap bud for a year now. I almost gave up faith that there was any dispensaries left that didn't sell old product and early cut flower! I just wish they didn't run out of OG 18. I ended up picking up blue dream and dogwalker which was bomb and gave me a pretty good sleep. But would rather a strain specifically for sleep like Kosher Kush or Og 18 with lots of amber trichomes! Anyway still the best bud I tried so far in southern oregon!
Best discounts, best selection in the area, best customer service! Go here after you've seen the rest, they will not disappoint! Bring exit bag for extra discount! Daily deals! I have to say the only complaint I have are the cig smokers who work here and try to handle products with stinky cigarette hands. Also they leave the concentrate jars open for view, the smell is almost non-existent unless they open a fresh one to show ya :( that's easy to turn around for you guys!
Smart and beautiful, thanks and ill be back
Very knowledgeable staff and the selection is WIDE!
best dispensary in Josephine county
Great knowledge of available selection. Variety was great. Prices very fair and budtender was second to none. Will always be a very loyal client. Thanks guys.
I love the quality flower and concentrate selections.🕺