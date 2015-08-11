kootis on August 15, 2019

Best bud in Josephine county and Jackson County! I have been stuck with crap bud for a year now. I almost gave up faith that there was any dispensaries left that didn't sell old product and early cut flower! I just wish they didn't run out of OG 18. I ended up picking up blue dream and dogwalker which was bomb and gave me a pretty good sleep. But would rather a strain specifically for sleep like Kosher Kush or Og 18 with lots of amber trichomes! Anyway still the best bud I tried so far in southern oregon!