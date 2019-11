MikeBerglund on September 2, 2019

I love this place,I walked in last week as my storage is across the street. The staff was upbeat and friendly but in a sincere way. Dude at the front counter seemed preoccupied but not terribly so. I would have acknowledged a new customer and made an effort to welcome and appericiate new business but I'm not complaining. I sensed it to be a training issue. Overall a comfortable environment. Homey but not cluttered. Cool name. I'll be back.