28 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$336
Deals
Deal Deal Deal!!!!
$25 for PMO and Fresh Coast 510 Thread **!!!Limited time only while supplies last!!!** Buy 4 PMO V-Slim carts get the 5th for a penny AND get a FREE battery!!!! Lip balm $2.50 each or a penny with a $50 purchase!!!!!
Deal Deal Deal!!!!
$25 for PMO and Fresh Coast 510 Thread **!!!Limited time only while supplies last!!!** Buy 4 PMO V-Slim carts get the 5th for a penny AND get a FREE battery!!!! Lip balm $2.50 each or a penny with a $50 purchase!!!!!
All Products
Purple Mendo Cheddar
from Unknown Brand
12.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GooBerry
from Unknown Brand
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Gooberry
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Forest Dream Live Resin
from Cannalicious
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
OG Kush x Rock & Rye Live Resin
from Cannalicious
69%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Cornbread Live Resin
from Cannalicious
73%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Monster Crumble
from Glorious Extracts
72.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$591 g
In-store only
King Louis Shatter
from Unknown Brand
59%
THC
0%
CBD
$591 g
In-store only
PMO Distillate Darts
from Pure Michigan Oil
77.3%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
SFV OG Terp Sugar
from Monster Extracts
65.8%
THC
1.6%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Snowman Terp Sugar
from Monster Extracts
90.4%
THC
1%
CBD
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Terp Sugar Skywalker OG
from Monster Extracts
67.4%
THC
1%
CBD
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pure Green-Parachute
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Midnight Bar- Milk Chocolate 185mg.
from Unknown Brand
185mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Monster Medibles 100mg Gummy (10x10)
from Monster Extracts
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Monster Medibles 100mg Gummy (2x50)
from Monster Extracts
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Golden CBD Capsules
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Pineapple Express pre roll
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
GG Pre-Roll
from Unknown Brand
29.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
1:1 THC:CBD Tincture
from Mary's Medicinals
386%
THC
346%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
20:1 CBD:THC Tincture 500mg
from Mary's Medicinals
29.26mg
THC
594.64mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals Transdermal Compound
from Unknown Brand
48.92%
THC
61.9%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
THC:CBD -1:1 Transdermal Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
THC-Sativa Transdermal Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
THC-Indica Transdermal Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Riverside Provisioning Lip Balm
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2.5each
In-store only
Ooze Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Vslim Battery
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only