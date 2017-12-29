MichEntWife on May 11, 2019

I called to make sure the store was open until 7:00. I told them on the phone I was driving 90 minutes to get there as we don't have many provisioning centers in Northern Michigan. I was assured the drive would be worth it and to head out. I pulled into the drive at 6:57, upon parking, she turned off the open sign. I know I cut it close, but I called first, before heading out. Very disappointed.