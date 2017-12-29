kbash3177
wow. very impressed with service and product. top notch guys!
Thank you so much for the kind words!
nice looking buds would recommend
Thanks for the review!
close to home great selection! 😊
Love serving our local area! Thanks for the review!
Well worth the drive; they are great folks and the selection is always on point! Coming back up on the 12th. Thanks for having product that fits my needs perfectly!
Thank you for the kind review!
Friendly and knowledgeable people. Explained all my questions I could remember at the time lol. My first time at any dispensary, was a great experience. Thank you
I called to make sure the store was open until 7:00. I told them on the phone I was driving 90 minutes to get there as we don't have many provisioning centers in Northern Michigan. I was assured the drive would be worth it and to head out. I pulled into the drive at 6:57, upon parking, she turned off the open sign. I know I cut it close, but I called first, before heading out. Very disappointed.
Great friendly service and will definitely be back.
They are very helpful and knowledgeable and provide a great service and product. They have a customer for life in me!
Great prices and selection.
i love this place love ❤️😍❤️💙💙😍 and all the bud tenders
We are Happy to be here for our Patients. See you again soon.