Flower Special
Valid 11/19/2019 – 11/27/2019
Come check out our flower special. We have ounces for $60 and half ounces for $35.
Half ounces and ounces only. Prices are after tax. Offer good while supplies last.
$12 Per Gram Kief Special!
Valid 11/19/2019 – 11/27/2019
Get a gram of kief from Mana Extracts for only $12.
Price is AFTER TAX. Offer good while supplies last.
Bronze Special (HoneySuckle, and AIP HIGH CBD)
Valid 11/19/2019 – 11/27/2019
Bronze Pricing! Tax ALREADY listed in Price! $6 gram / $20 eighth / $40 quarter / $70 half / $110 ounce.
While Supplies Last.
10% Veteran Discount
10% off to all Veterans! EVERY DAY!
*All Veterans *Applies to pre-tax price