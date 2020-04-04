321 products
Deals
25% OFF ALL MEDICATED ITEMS
Valid 3/14/2020 – 5/1/2020
Times are tough and we get it. We want to offer a little relief as we all spend on necessities. Robot Pharmer will discount all medicated items at both locations 25% off! Order thru online pick up ! Curbside Pick up only. Park and we will bring it to you. Please have cash as the ATM is not accessible at this time.
online orders from March 14, 2020 until further notice.
Mixed Fruit Single Dose Gummy 10mg
from Green Hornet
10%
THC
0%
CBD
$5.75each
$5.75each
Platinum GSC
from Outland Agriculture
23%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Peanut Butter Breath
from The Terp Farmers
22.1%
THC
0.78%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$17.31 gram
$17.31 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
Orange Crush
from Robot Pharmer
18.9%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$11.551 gram
$11.551 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$63.5¼ ounce
Mango 1g Cart
from Robot Pharmer
65.5%
THC
6.2%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$57.761 gram
$57.761 gram
Cherry Koko Puffs Live Resin 1g
from Robot Pharmer
56.38%
THC
0.72%
CBD
Cherry Koko Puffs
Strain
$51.951 gram
$51.951 gram
Jack 1
from Robot Pharmer
16.87%
THC
1.06%
CBD
J1
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Wedding Pie
from The Terp Farmers
25.53%
THC
0.82%
CBD
Wedding Pie
Strain
$17.31 gram
$17.31 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
Critical Kush
from Simply Green
15.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Green Crack
from Simply Green
20.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Black Dog
from Simply Green
17.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Black D.O.G.
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Cookie Dawg
from Robot Pharmer
24.47%
THC
0.47%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$17.31 gram
$17.31 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
Kosher Kush
from Robot Pharmer
20.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Purple Trainwreck
from Robot Pharmer
16.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Jelly Breath
from Robot Pharmer
13.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Jelly Breath
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Jack Frost
from Robot Pharmer
20.95%
THC
0.99%
CBD
Jack Frost
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Dog Walker
from Robot Pharmer
23.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$17.31 gram
$17.31 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
Blackberry
from Robot Pharmer
21.64%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.2½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Lemon Haze
from Robot Pharmer
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$17.331 gram
$17.331 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
Rude Boi
from Robot Pharmer
23.8%
THC
1.31%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$17.31 gram
$17.31 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
G13 Genius
from Arbuckle Farms
18.87%
THC
0.04%
CBD
G13 Genius
Strain
$11.551 gram
$11.551 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$63.5¼ ounce
Mango
from Robot Pharmer
18.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Blue Gelato
from Outland Agriculture
19.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blue Gelato
Strain
$11.551 gram
$11.551 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$63.5¼ ounce
Gelato #33
from Emerald Wholesale
22.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$17.31 gram
$17.31 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
Mac 1
from Emerald Wholesale
22.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$17.31 gram
$17.31 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
Dirty Taxi
from Emerald Farms
22.3%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Dirty Taxi
Strain
$17.31 gram
$17.31 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
Do-si-do
from Robot Pharmer
20.24%
THC
1.07%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
Northern Lights
from Outland Agriculture
21.4%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$11.551 gram
$11.551 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$63.5¼ ounce
Glazed Apricot Gelato
from Robot Pharmer
16.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Glazed Apricot Gelato
Strain
$17.31 gram
$17.31 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
Monster Lock
from Robot Pharmer
14.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Monster Lock
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
AK-47
from Outland Agriculture
25.7%
THC
0.18%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$11.551 gram
$11.551 gram
$34.6⅛ ounce
$63.5¼ ounce
Pineapple Chunk
from Outland Agriculture
22.3%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$11.551 gram
$11.551 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$63.5¼ ounce
Pan's Dragon
from Outland Agriculture
20.9%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Pan's Dragon
Strain
$11.551 gram
$11.551 gram
Super Silver Haze
from Robot Pharmer
22.97%
THC
3.2%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$17.31 gram
$17.31 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
Charlie Sheen
from Robot Pharmer
20.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Charlie Sheen
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Cindy 99
from Robot Pharmer
19.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Robot Pharmer
25.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$46.2⅛ ounce
$86.6¼ ounce
$161.7½ ounce
$306.11 ounce
Purple Punch
from Robot Pharmer
21.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$17.31 gram
$17.31 gram
$57.75⅛ ounce
$109.7¼ ounce
$202.15½ ounce
$375.41 ounce
Original Glue Live Hash Rosin 1g
from Smith Valley
69.94%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Burning Oranges Live Hash Rosin 1g
from Smith Valley
73.47%
THC
0.55%
CBD
Burning Oranges
Strain
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
12345 ... 9