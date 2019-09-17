Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
nice clean setup. fast friendly service. knowledgeable staff. nice buds.
Bellaroni92
on November 20, 2019
I really like how they have their bud set up. You can check everything out easily and also see what it is used for. I really like that they tell you all the used it makes it easier to pick Wich one I want.
Brentols918
on November 20, 2019
Quality flower, competitive prices, cool swag. Definitely a shop I’ll continue to visit
tyler746
on November 20, 2019
I got the Hippy Crippler and it was a solid smoke. Definitely recommend!
Tay1128
on November 18, 2019
They service was excellent. Their employees were helpful, knowledgeable, kind, and speedy. I would recommend it to everyone and I will be returning.
Upgrade816
on November 18, 2019
nice vibe not to mention 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 bud
Liaslusher72
on November 17, 2019
Dope spot
highvoltage99
on November 17, 2019
What a great experience! Thank you Caroline! This is an outstanding dispensary. They treat the product as medication and are extremely knowledgeable. After a long discussion on what was good for pain I made my purchase, went home and was amazed to go to bed with no pain and wake up the same way. I will definitely be back and will be telling everyone I know about them!
DuaneN
on November 17, 2019
it was very nice and clean budtenders knew alot on the strains I was there for