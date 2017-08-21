CuriosJerome
I enjoyed the floorplan and staff on hand at the time were super welcoming.
We're so glad you enjoyed your experience! Thank you for visiting us!
I love coming to RMB, they have great prices, Brittany is an awesome bud tender, all of the bud tenders are awesome. Place is clean and well stocked.
Thank you for the kind words! We appreciate your business!
James was the best bud tender! Engaging and attentive
Thank you for the review! We're so glad you enjoyed your visit with James :)
Very skeezy feeling .... Staff more or less knowledgeable. Good if you’re rec and want a buzz; if you have medical needs I’d visit the other two dispensaries nearby
Hi there. Not sure what happened during your visit but we'd love for you to give us another try and visit us again.
Our budtender, Frank, was phenomenol.
We're so glad you had a great experience with Frank - thank you for coming in!
Quality of bud w/ price has dropped insanely over the past year. Stems and seeds. Used to be my go to dispensary.
We're sorry you feel that way. We have had a couple issues with seeds but talked with that supplier and got the issue corrected. Please come back and give us another chance!
Best bud, service, atmosphere!!!!
That's great to hear, thank you so much for the review! Come see us again soon!
Amazing! Will be back next time I visit
We appreciate your review so much! See you next time!
Great and my tender aj did a great job he was patient and knowledgeable and remembered my preferences from last visit
Thanks for your review, we're glad you had such a great experience. Come back and see us soon!
Best shop in Pueblo that I’m aware of
Thanks for the review! We appreciate your business!