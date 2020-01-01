Concentrates Happy Hour!
Valid 6/23/2019 – 1/1/2020
Between 10am and 11am everyday!! $5 off Concentrates. More to be announced!
**Plus 20.5% Tax. Select Products. While supplies last! Price subject to change. Limit one oz per person.
Do You Dab?
Valid 12/6/2019 – 12/10/2019
ALL OF OUR WAX AND SHATTER FOR $20.75**
2 for Tuesday - Bogo 50% off Select Concentrates
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Earn 2x Loyalty Points when you check-in on Baker in-store and Buy one Get one 50% select wax, budder, sugar, shatter, live resin and terp honey! All Day, Every Tuesday!
