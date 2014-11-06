busterak47 on October 23, 2019

Super friendly and knowledgable staff. Nice selection of all kinds of goodies, along with accessories and apparel out front. They were out of standard pre-rolls when I went, but offered some wax-infused ones at standard price. That's customer service if you ask me. Not to mention the genuine interest in talking to you and providing the best experience possible. Check it out if you're in the Avon/Eagle/Vail area!