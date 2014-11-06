Mrtnnn
Great store, I love the glass shop out front.
You are awesome dude! Thank you for the compliment! The glass shop is only going to get better so please keep checking in with us!!
4.9
10 reviews
First Time in a dispensary! VERY COOL. COOL PEOPLE and COOL PRODUCTS
Thank You so much for your awesome review. All of us here at Rock Road Vail are super happy that you had a great experience purchasing your goodies. Please come see us again!!
Super friendly and knowledgable staff. Nice selection of all kinds of goodies, along with accessories and apparel out front. They were out of standard pre-rolls when I went, but offered some wax-infused ones at standard price. That's customer service if you ask me. Not to mention the genuine interest in talking to you and providing the best experience possible. Check it out if you're in the Avon/Eagle/Vail area!
Thanks for the recommendation and the kind words!! We're so happy to hear that you enjoyed your experience with us here and we hope to keep it up and keep you coming back in to visit us again soon!
Love the atmosphere felt welcomed as soon as I walked in.
Thank you for your review! We're so happy to hear that we could give you such a welcoming feeling because that's what we're here to do. We hope to keep it up and keep you coming back in to visit us again!
Nice people with great bud and prices 💪💪🔥⛽
Thank you so much for your review! We strive to give our customers the best service and care that we can to get you what you need and send you home happy! We hope to see you back in again sometime soon!
I actually came to the store 10 min before closing. And all employees were happy to help me. All positive vibes. Thanks for being so nice
Of course! We're here to help and we're always happy to do it whether it be right after we open or right before we close! We hope to see you back in again soon!
Friendly knowledgeable staff. Great selection and wonderful clothing and gift selections as well. Of all the dispensaries I’ve been to in Colorado and California they have the best logo hands down. Keep up the good work
Thank you so much for the kind words! We're stoked to hear that you enjoyed our dispensary! We're definitely a one stop shop for most of our customers so we try to make it easy on you all. We hope to see you back in again sometime soon!
The People are great...👍🏼
Thank you so much for your review! We're so happy to hear that you enjoy our staff and we hope to continue to keep it up and see ya back in again sometime soon!
learn how to trim
Thank You for your input! However, we do not trim weed here...just sell it. If you have an issue with your product I suggest contacting the Grow House that can be located on your label. Have a wonderful day!
Visting rocky road was the best part of my trip here in vail. I definetly will be coming back soon because these deals are unbelievable.
Thank you for your review! We're so stoked to hear that we could be the best part of your visit here and we can't wait to see you again next time!