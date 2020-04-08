501 products
Last updated:
Shatterday Saturdays-15% OFF ALL Concentrates
Valid 4/27/2019 – 8/1/2020
Every Saturday ALL concentrates are 15% OFF including dabs, oils and cartridges!
Discounts can not be combined. Shatterday discount not valid on already discounted items.
All Products
Sour Cyclone 6.77% THC 14.4% CBD
from Meraki Gardens
6.77%
THC
14.4%
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$53.55¼ ounce
$107.1½ ounce
$214.21 ounce
Papaya (Green C) THC: 22.91% CBD: <LOQ
from Unknown Brand
22.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1951 ounce
Vader
from Meraki Gardens
19.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Vader OG
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1951 ounce
Banner (Loud AF) THC: 17.03% CBD: 0.0%
from Loud AF
17.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1951 ounce
Ice Cream Man THC: 23%
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1951 ounce
Hazel Pie THC: 19.88% CBD: 0.08%
from Superb
19.88%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$53.55¼ ounce
$107.1½ ounce
$214.21 ounce
Jack and Cheese THC: 22.2% CBD: 0.0%
from OreKron (Oregon)
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$53.55¼ ounce
$107.1½ ounce
$214.21 ounce
Blue Lemon Thai THC: 21.24% CBD: <LOQ
from Unknown Brand
21.24%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1951 ounce
Snow Leopard
from Fire Flower
31.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Snow Leopard
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$52.5⅛ ounce
$89.25¼ ounce
$178.5½ ounce
$3571 ounce
Blueberry Headband
from Meraki Gardens
21.03%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$71.4¼ ounce
$142.8½ ounce
$285.61 ounce
Lava Cake
from Meraki Gardens
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$71.4¼ ounce
$142.8½ ounce
$285.61 ounce
Animal Punch
from Headrush Hill Farms
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$71.4¼ ounce
$142.8½ ounce
$285.61 ounce
Midnight Snack
from Meraki Gardens
20.5%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$71.4¼ ounce
$142.8½ ounce
$285.61 ounce
Pre '98 Bubba Kush
from Excolo Farms
22.94%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$71.4¼ ounce
$142.8½ ounce
$285.61 ounce
Golden Pineapple
from Lovelife Farms
17.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$71.4¼ ounce
$142.8½ ounce
$285.61 ounce
Chernobyl
from SugarTop Buddery
18.64%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Zookies
from Diamond Canna
23.86%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Gelato
from EVG
22.74%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$14.581.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Strawberry Kush
from KGB FARMS
25.03%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Mandarin Orange Cookies
from Smithrock Cannabis Company
27.79%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Lemon Meringue #2
from Gud Gardens
27.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Strawberry Cough
from Garden First Cannabis
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Mimosa
from Omega Blends
23.97%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Lezberado
from Bomb Squad Growers
20.69%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Black Triangle
from Southeastern Headquarters
19.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Blue Dream
from Urban Pharms
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Sour Lemon Haze
from Northwest Artisan Coalition
22.6%
THC
1.25%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Walluski Sour
from Astoria Farms
17.28%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Berry Gushers
from Meraki Gardens
20.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Sour Gelato #13
from Meraki Gardens
25.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Dank Sinatra
from Excolo Farms
25.54%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dank Sinatra
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Lemon Kush
from Unknown Brand
26.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$52.5¼ ounce
$107.1½ ounce
$214.21 ounce
Rude Dragon
from Excolo Farms
19.89%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$53.55¼ ounce
$107.1½ ounce
$214.21 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) THC: 21.038% CBD: 0.0%
from De Terra
21.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$116.67½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Tropicanna Cookies THC: 20.6% CBD: 0.07%
from Roots Life Farm
20.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Urban Mosa THC: 21.2% CBD: <LOQ
from Urban Pharms
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$59.5¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2381 ounce
818 Headband THC: 31.17% CBD: 0.08%
from Tranquil Turtle Farm
31.17%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$52.5⅛ ounce
$89.25¼ ounce
$178.5½ ounce
$3571 ounce
Pink Panties THC: 19.5%
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Panties
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$52.5⅛ ounce
$89.25¼ ounce
$178.5½ ounce
$3571 ounce
South African Rose THC: 20.78% CBD: 0.05%
from Unknown Brand
20.78%
THC
0.05%
CBD
African
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$53.55¼ ounce
$107.1½ ounce
$214.21 ounce
Bubblegum THC: 23.85 CBD: 0.08%
from Unknown Brand
23.85%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$53.55¼ ounce
$107.1½ ounce
$214.21 ounce
