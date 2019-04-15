bmad1991 on December 3, 2019

The product quality was absolutely amazing and the prices are great too. The service was exceptional as well....when I could hear them. That brings me to the atmosphere portion of the review...the music is often WAY too loud to even hear what the budtender is trying to tell you. Also can be really unnerving for someone with severe social anxiety to begin with when the music suddenly gets turned up to max volume and nobody does anything about it. Overall I give this shop a 4 out of 5. Control the radio better or ditch it all together.