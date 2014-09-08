Mrboopyputthe
Nice, knowledgeable budtenders
4.7
10 reviews
ghfff ghgffg
My girlfriend and I frequently shop at this dispensary because of the atmosphere at Roots Rx. The manager Lauren is awesome! You can tell their budtenders love what they do! They are very knowledgeable on the products on hand and I love that they always have new products to try.
I've visited multiple shops in Vail during the past several years, and Roots RX has the largest selection of the best bud at way better prices than Native Roots and other shops. The staff is attentive and down-to-earth and knowledgeable. They listen before offering suggestions, which personalizes the experience to the individual preferences of their customers. I went in for cbd hybrid edibles, and they had my favorite strain of flower, which I didn't see at any other shop on this trip to Vail. I highly (lol, highly) recommend Roots RX. This is now my go-to shop when I come back to town.
While this shop is small it made up for that with perfect customer service, and great products. I bought 16g's of hash oil and they walked me through all the strains picked 16 different high testing strains for me, and even gave me a free beanie with my purchase. Mark & Ryan will really go out of their way to help you. Save some money and time and shop here. Native Roots will just rob you.
This is my usual stop to get weed. It many not be anymore since the last few times I have gone into the shop there wasn't any prerolled joints available.
These guys are the homies! Hooked me up with a fat deal and threw me a free glass pipe! Great atmosphere there.
I'm writing this review from Texas after going snowboarding at Vail and I'm fortunate to have found roots rx. I got a free one hitter and some great bud, particularly the Afghani. The prices were higher than in Denver but the convenience was worth it.
Super friendly, awesome staff. Great bud!! Thanks!
The staff were very friendly and accommodating. Great selection and very generous with advice and discounts!