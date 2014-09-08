dustyvigil on February 8, 2017

I've visited multiple shops in Vail during the past several years, and Roots RX has the largest selection of the best bud at way better prices than Native Roots and other shops. The staff is attentive and down-to-earth and knowledgeable. They listen before offering suggestions, which personalizes the experience to the individual preferences of their customers. I went in for cbd hybrid edibles, and they had my favorite strain of flower, which I didn't see at any other shop on this trip to Vail. I highly (lol, highly) recommend Roots RX. This is now my go-to shop when I come back to town.