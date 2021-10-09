Rose Budz' Competitive Pricing is Unmatched Our great relationships with our vendors allow us to provide you with the best value and quality available. Our pricing is transparent – no surprises! Rose Budz PDX recreational prices always include taxes (excise & local). What you see or are quoted is what you pay. Our Quality Stands by Itself Quality is built on Relationships, Loyalty, Trust, and Integrity. We are committed to supporting local family-run farms as opposed to large corporations and big-box chains. We are proud of our long-lasting friendships with our vendors, growers, and producers. We have curated a selection that ensures you get the best cannabis flower and products made in Oregon. All of our budtenders are highly knowledgeable and have can help you find the right products for your needs. When you come into Rose Budz PDX, you can be sure that we will listen and make informed recommendations. We Support Our Community, Local Farmers, and Producers. Celebrate with these amazing cannabis companies. We are very grateful and honored for working with these amazing companies. It’s 4/20 every day in the Rose City! We Support 1% for the Planet 1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. They inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through memberships and everyday actions. Look for their logo to purchase for the planet and learn more at www.onepercentfortheplanet.org.