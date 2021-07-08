first time in. told lady I was looking for sativa cart. that I did not know much about them, because where I come from in Missouri, it's you get what you can get. She pointed at a few different ones, then found out my husband like indica. As soon as she found out he liked indica that's all she would push or show us. We did not come to purchase indica, but specifically for me for sativa. I walked out. if you will only push on my husband what he is interested in (even tho we said we are here for me for sativa) and am in no way interested in helping the female client who is wanting to purchase something. I will never be back. I would not recommend.