Munchie Mondays - 15% off edibles * Topical Tuesdays - $5 off topicals * Wax Wednesday - $5 off full-gram concentrates (cartridges and dabs) * Thirsty Thursday - $5 off liquid edibles & tinctures * Flower Friday - 15% off all cannabis flower * Shatterday - 15% off concentrates (cartridges and dabs) * CBD Sunday - 15% off all CBD products
Shatterday means YOU save! Put 15% back in your pocket on any full gram cartridge or dab! *Saturdays only*
Friday vibes call for flower! Save 15% off all flower in house! *Fridays only*
*While Supplies last. No additional discounts applied.
Satisfy your munchie cravings and take 15% off all edibles! *Mondays only*
If you are hiking the PCT, come into RVC and get 10% off your total order! Stay hydrated and stay cool!!! :)
Wednesday's are for wax! Save $5 on any full gram cartridge or concentrate!
Save 15% off all CBD products in store! *Sundays only*
Quench your thirst and save $5 on any liquid edible or tincture!