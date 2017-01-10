Mpowerssr75 on September 23, 2018

My babe and I found it with no problem, walked in and was cheerfully greeted by the front desk girl(didn’t get name), who gave us both lighters for being first time customers. Inside Caleb was our budtender, he did a fantastic job. Found out specifically what I wanted, and steered me in the right direction! We left with 2 grams of “Viola” live resin and a pre-roll, all for under $40 😲 We will be back sooner than later!! Thanks Caleb