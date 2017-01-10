Rochesolos
Great bud at a great price! Thank you Randy for the great customer service!
4.6
10 reviews
There are four dispensaries in town. RVC is my #1 choice for flower and gets the bulk of my business. Excellent menu of quality product and fair prices. Friday discount (15%) on flower. They also earn my loyalty by keeping their Leafly menu complete and up-to-date.
It’s been a few years since my initial visit and I have to say I was very impressed by the selection and quality. Seems to have made huge improvements from when it first opened.
Picked up some Afghani Game Chamger dabs and damn that shit is fire!
I had such an amazing experience here! The staff was friendly and super helpful. In addition, the prices and products are such great deals and all local!
Cool old house, friendly knowledgeable staff, and quality selection across a wide range of products.
Everyone there is very knowledgeable, incredibly professional, and super friendly. It's clean, lovely atmosphere, and good prices.
Had such an great time working with Lucas. He really took the time to listen to my needs and wants. Thank you again for the great experiences!
My babe and I found it with no problem, walked in and was cheerfully greeted by the front desk girl(didn’t get name), who gave us both lighters for being first time customers. Inside Caleb was our budtender, he did a fantastic job. Found out specifically what I wanted, and steered me in the right direction! We left with 2 grams of “Viola” live resin and a pre-roll, all for under $40 😲 We will be back sooner than later!! Thanks Caleb
RVC is a very knowledgeable, and customer oriented company. I am treated with respect and care. Lucas and Ashley are excellent help. I recommend working with them by letting them know your tastes and budget. They have great recommendations.