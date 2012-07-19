Wiitigo
Melissa was my bud tender and she was very helpful and knowledgeable on the products. Returning customer for sure. Great value
Always have the best deals and with awesome customer service by Theresa & Morgan!
Staff is friendly but they sold me some gummies that were past the used by date. May be a lack of inventory issue
Love love love this place the ladies of course are my favorite but the men know thier stuff too lol anyway security is great I don’t think I’ve had to open the door but once
I love shake and bake the employees are so nice and friendly.
Absolutely one of the best dispensaries in Detroit. This is my go to spot. Great atmosphere professional and lots to chose from.
I love this place.
I’ve stopped here a few times, always had good service and products until this last round. I went in to grab a daily special, 4 full gram presto carts and 2 half grams for $100. Looked like good deal, but when I got home and took a good look at the carts, I realized that both of my half grams had been smoked on, one more than halfway. The carts come in packaging that’s easy to open and close without evidence of doing so, and the only reason I suspect tampering rather than a leak or a defect is the residue covering the mouthpieces. Guess I should have looked at them closer before I left the store.
Thank you for your review! Please give us a call or come by so that we can get those cartridges replaced for you! We do apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you soon!
Best deals in and product answer in the D. nicest staff too Cody, Nick, Mellisa, Teresa are the best. D2
I love the variety and the patience of staff