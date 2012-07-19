Headless27 on August 30, 2019

I’ve stopped here a few times, always had good service and products until this last round. I went in to grab a daily special, 4 full gram presto carts and 2 half grams for $100. Looked like good deal, but when I got home and took a good look at the carts, I realized that both of my half grams had been smoked on, one more than halfway. The carts come in packaging that’s easy to open and close without evidence of doing so, and the only reason I suspect tampering rather than a leak or a defect is the residue covering the mouthpieces. Guess I should have looked at them closer before I left the store.