Valid 3/9/2020 – 5/1/2028
You Choose! New patients can choose one of the following offers on their first visit to our dispensary. 1.) Bogo up to a quarter of SWC Cultivated flower (exclusive to Bronze, Sliver, Gold tiers only ) 2.) Bogo up to a gram of concentrates 3.) Spend $50 & get free 100mg Flourish brownie 4.) Bogo single Timeless and select cartridge (500mg and/or 1000mg)
1 choice per patient on first visit. Cannot combine with Daily Specials. See dispensary for details.
All Products
Durban Poison - Silver Tier
from SWC
15%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$121 g
Strangelove
from 22 Red
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Strangelove
Strain
$50⅛ oz
MAC #1
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$50⅛ oz
AK 1995
from Sunday Goods
0%
THC
0%
CBD
AK 1995
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Moonshine Haze
from Sunday Goods
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Moonshine Haze
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Lava Cake
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
GF Picasso
from 22 Red
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
GF Picasso
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Afghani - Silver Tier
from SWC
20.7%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
Acapulco Gold - Bronze Tier
from SWC
17.28%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$101 g
Orange Cream - Silver Tier
from SWC
18.21%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Orange Cream
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
LSD-Bronze Tier
from SWC
16.13%
THC
0%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$101 g
DS9 Cookies - Bronze Tier
from SWC
20%
THC
0.41%
CBD
DS9 Cookies
Strain
$101 g
Moose Tracks - 5 Grams
from Diamond High Five
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Moose Tracks
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Ice Cream Cake - 5 Grams
from Diamond High Five
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Slurricane #7
from 22 Red
18.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$50⅛ oz
22 Ultra
from 22 Red
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
22 Ultra
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Platinum Buffalo - Guest Grower
from MUV
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Buffalo
Strain
$30⅛ oz
Lucid Blue - 5 Grams
from Diamond High Five
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucid Blue
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Mimosa - 5 Grams
from Diamond High Five
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Kurple Grapes - 5 Grams
from Diamond High Five
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kurple Grapes
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Select Strain "Minis"
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$120½ oz
Wedding Cake
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Miss U.S.A
from Sunday Goods
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Miss U.S.A.
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Aeriz - Wedding Cake
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Nectar Farms- Agent Orange
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Hazelnut Cream-Gold Tier
from SWC
23.64%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Hazelnut Cream
Strain
$141 g
New York Sour - Bronze Tier
from SWC
22.19%
THC
0.37%
CBD
New Your Sour
Strain
$101 g
Fuzzy Melon-Silver Tier
from SWC
17.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Fuzzy Melon
Strain
$121 g
Gorilla Cookies-Gold Tier
from SWC
20.89%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$141 g
SFV OG - Silver Tier
from SWC
17.27%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$121 g
Nitrous
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Nitrous
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Ghost Train Haze-Gold Tier
from SWC
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Do-Si-Dos
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Tomahawk
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tomahawk
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Str8 Lemonade
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Str8 Lemonade
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Mint Chocolate Chip
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Hemlock
from Golden Leaf Wellness
28.01%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Hemlock
Strain
$42⅛ oz
Monday Driver
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Monday Driver
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Orange Cheddar - Gold Tier
from SWC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cheddar
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Sherbhead
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbhead
Strain
$50⅛ oz
12345