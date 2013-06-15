azazalXD on November 17, 2019

Very picky about my medicine. I literally will never settle for just any type of bud - it needs to be perfect quality. I don’t think I’ve found weed such high quality anywhere else - EXCEPT for SWC. They are the real deal, no joke, no BS. Prices can definitely be rather high...but you’re paying for the quality. They literally give you the biggest nugs available. It’s ridiculous. Long story short - this place is DOPE