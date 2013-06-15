lucastoo
best dispo in tempe! close to my house so i decided to get the psc membership and everything they have is quality, great deals too
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
best dispo in tempe! close to my house so i decided to get the psc membership and everything they have is quality, great deals too
Thursday is the bomb. Bogo on all select products. And they always have the biggest stock. Love SWC!
@cwhite1978 Thanks for the shout out! Select is an awesome product!
SWC has the ambience the product and the employees this industry needs. Knowledgeable people showing you the products And they have the knowledge to explain them. I love this place and Lenna was fantastic!
@shefishes2 Thank you for the wonderful review! We're happy to provide professional, quality service & products. We agree, Lena is amazing!!
Gvgdnxjjcxjkss
@AAustin87 Thank you for your review!
I love this place amazing atmosphere and everyone here is beyond amazing amazing product
@preston1219 Thank you! We're happy to provide great service & medicine. See you next time!
Very picky about my medicine. I literally will never settle for just any type of bud - it needs to be perfect quality. I don’t think I’ve found weed such high quality anywhere else - EXCEPT for SWC. They are the real deal, no joke, no BS. Prices can definitely be rather high...but you’re paying for the quality. They literally give you the biggest nugs available. It’s ridiculous. Long story short - this place is DOPE
@azazalXD Thank you for your review! We aim to always provide our patients with clean, consistent, and quality medicine. We will see you next time!
Love your top green and the edibles you have!!!
@Beethechange980 We love to hear that! We strive to always provide clean, quality medicine. See you next time!
Zamion and the entire SWC team are extremely knowledgeable and professional. I have a spinal injury and just had spin surgery, Lupus, and Fibromyalgia; they have change my pain and health for the BETTER! I have not felt this great in over 20 years of my battle. Thank you SWC
@saundrad72 Thank you for the great review! Zamion is definitely a knowledgeable and experienced DA. We're happy to always provide you with quality, tailored service. We look forward to seeing you again.
Love the energy every time I walk in, great prices!
@Gerado1 thank you! We're happy to provide excellent service!
I love this place! Friendly, knowledgeable people, great products and FANTASTIC prices!!
@dajaxmasta420 thank you for the kind words! We're happy to provide great service & the best prices.