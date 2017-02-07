Dinidoesit
nice store front. great individual service. they made sure i got what i wanted and answered my questions. i normally like to know the effects of the strains and know specifically what i want...they were able to help me get what i want. some stores don't. will definitely come again!
Thank you so much for such positive feedback! Here at San Diego Natural we strive for our patients to have the best possible experience the moment they step foot in our door. We look forward to the next time you stop in. -San Diego Natural