Love this place! All the staff are so genuine and friendly. The quality of the product is excellent and they have an good selection. I also find the prices to be better than other dispensaries near by. My go to place!
4.2
10 reviews
The treatment of recreational consumers is absolutely ridiculous. Grow your own! Don’t waste your time and money here!
Love how close to home it is. Staff is soooo knowledgeable!
Workers are super knowledgeable and helpful and very kind
Their concentrates, which are all made in their own facility with their own flower, are outstanding. I've tried crumble and shatter in a few strains now (most of which I've smoked before); all four were exactly the flavor and experience of their source. Reallllly clean hits, too, using a rig with a quartz banger
Continues to go downhill in quality and packaging is worst I've ever seen. They should honestly be ashamed of themselves. Worst parts they just done care as you'll notice from their lack of responses to everyone else's complaints and problems. What happened to the customers always right? As a grower and maker of concentrates in this state as well as Maine it blows me away to see how differently and more professionally things are done elsewhere
Very convenient and easy to figure out everything. They have people all around to help if you have questions about strains or products they offer. Great prices compared to places I’ve been in Boston but obviously taxes still get ya sometimes! Definitely coming back! Ordering online is super quick and nice. Have your ID ready always!
First time, quick in and out. 4 prerolls product ok, staff fine, security fine.
Only reviews on here that are bad are mostly from med card holders crying that the world isnt giving them the golden treatment every where they go. This place is the bees knees and if you cant appreciate living in a LEGAL state and sharing the meds you take BY CHOICE NOT PRESCRIPTION then YOU are the problem NOT the shop. They cant please everyone and sorry but rec has gotten the short end of the stick since day one yet we pay more. Dint get a tax break, wait longer and have less choices yet i come on here and see MEDICAL CARDS complaining they even hv to endure waiting a few mins in a line...if you go to cvs you dont get bumped to the front based on your illness and medical weed is a CHOICE not a necessity so get over yourselves and lets ALL enjoy this new era
Watch out for new policy as of October 8th 2019 where they round your total up to nearest 5$ amount then add the 3 50 debit fee. No thank you