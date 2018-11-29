b.michaud12 on October 11, 2019

Only reviews on here that are bad are mostly from med card holders crying that the world isnt giving them the golden treatment every where they go. This place is the bees knees and if you cant appreciate living in a LEGAL state and sharing the meds you take BY CHOICE NOT PRESCRIPTION then YOU are the problem NOT the shop. They cant please everyone and sorry but rec has gotten the short end of the stick since day one yet we pay more. Dint get a tax break, wait longer and have less choices yet i come on here and see MEDICAL CARDS complaining they even hv to endure waiting a few mins in a line...if you go to cvs you dont get bumped to the front based on your illness and medical weed is a CHOICE not a necessity so get over yourselves and lets ALL enjoy this new era