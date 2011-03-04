...allImtrynado...
Liars. Seed counterfeiters. Devoid of concern for medical patients or their rights.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.7
10 reviews
Liars. Seed counterfeiters. Devoid of concern for medical patients or their rights.
Started off with convenience, but has become MUCH more than just a dispensary for me. My recreational smoking changed to medicinal few years back. So, Sandia Botanicals is very important to my medicinal needs. Customer service is ALWAYS so comforting. NEVER made to feel like I needed to hurry. Bud-tenders here are VERY HELPFUL. Product & Service EXCEPTIONAL👍 Pure Flower for me, but ALWAYS satisfied..💯OH, Chocolate bar was good. Enjoyed it a lot. Give them a shot.
I love Sandia, it’s by far my favorite dispensary! They have quality tasting products that help relieve my pain, The staff is very knowledgeable patient and always friendly!! I will continue to shop here, highly recommend this place. ☺️
Its always nice to find that hidden go to SPOT. Would appreciate some lower dosed edibles, but overall this dispensary is producing some fire...... 5 outta 5 hands down.
This place is absolutely aaaaaaaamazing!! Great product, Nice staff and not to mention the wide variety of strains. Thanks so much to the budtenders Michael and Katrina for the suggestions. Picked up some Peaches N Cream cant wait to try:) :)
The quality of the flower is always amazing and the staff is super friendly.
They have my favorite strain right now. And I totally got hooked up. Thank you so much. You have no idea how happy you made me today.
Wonderful experience! Great product! Sweet deals! Friendly, knowledgeable, smiling faces every time I visit. I’ll be back!
I bought a cartridge here that did not work. Instead of replacing the defective product, they will give you excuses about the manufacture and send you on your way empty handed. I spent my last few dollars on this cartridge and had to walk several miles in order to be rejected. I will never buy another product from this dispensary. There are plenty of competitors in this city that offer better prices, better quality and more friendly service.
I literally left less than 2 minutes and the service was good the guy was friendly but pushy. Their selection of flower is only of 4 choices and they didn’t have the ones described on their menu. Their Leafly is not updated to show correct flower as well. Card fee 3.75. I wouldn’t recommend this place because I came to this particular store for a certain flower that was on their Leafly but not in store (don’t sell at all).