HAPPYFISHERMAN72 on December 4, 2019

Started off with convenience, but has become MUCH more than just a dispensary for me. My recreational smoking changed to medicinal few years back. So, Sandia Botanicals is very important to my medicinal needs. Customer service is ALWAYS so comforting. NEVER made to feel like I needed to hurry. Bud-tenders here are VERY HELPFUL. Product & Service EXCEPTIONAL👍 Pure Flower for me, but ALWAYS satisfied..💯OH, Chocolate bar was good. Enjoyed it a lot. Give them a shot.