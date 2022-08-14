I loved this place from the moment I walked through the door! The art is absolutely beautiful and I am always greeted with kindness, a big smile, and usually a little humor. I’m telling you Karrie has not only made me laugh a lot while I waited she knows her stuff! Thank you so much Karrie on your recommendations!!!
This is a cool shop, but it's like most dispensaries, except for one thing. .. Karrie Jo. She is so kind and extremely knowledgeable about every product. While you are there, she is only focused on helping you. This type of service is hard to find, and that is why I keep coming back. She is a keeper.
I visited this dispensary a few weeks back. I was very impressed by the quality of not only just the product, but the atmosphere and professionalism was Nothing short of top notch...I will also say that karrie Anderson made me feel like I was special that day just by her genuine care and concern about my well-being. I will definitely be returning.
Love this store and everyone there is so nice and knowledgeable, but I keep coming back because of Karrie Jo Anderson. She knows everything about ALL the products, and helps you find the best product based on your needs. She also provides old school great customer service, and that is rare these days. Love her to pieces.
I give this shop a 10 out of 10. The store itself is bright and colorful. Grabs your eye before you enter the doors. And the bud tenders are all wonderful but gotta give props where props are due Karrie is awesome...she really knows her stuff and listened to me about what I was looking for. Thanks Karrie I will be back to see you for sure.
I came in and the vibes were just untouchable it feels like a up to date shop that’s super hip! I absolutely love the decor, the budtenders were all having fun and it just looked like they really loved their jobs 10/10 and the Concentrates are to die for Thanks to Tyler for hooking me up!
