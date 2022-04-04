Sapura was born out of our love for the cannabis plant and our respect for her mysteries. Through art, culture and, of course cannabis, we’re here in Coldwater, MI to reconnect people with our shared history of plant-based healing and very good times. We know you have options when it comes to buying cannabis. So why shop with us? Because “Cannabis Your Way” isn’t just a catchy slogan, it’s how we roll! Yeah, we’ve got sales and daily deals, just like everyone else. And it’s cool if that’s what you’re after. There’s a lot to be said for scoring the highest TAC flower at the lowest price in the city. Sign up to become an Insider and we’ll keep you in the loop. Looking to get in and out fast and easy while you’re at it? Then shop online from our full menu of high quality, pre-packaged products. Our express in-store or curbside pickup for online orders will get you back to whatever you’re into in no time! But, maybe you have questions and don’t know where to begin. Or you're familiar with the plant but searching for a personalized experience. Either way, come on in and make yourself comfortable. Our highly trained Budtenders love talking about cannabis and they’ll always take the time to find what you’re after. So cruise in for a no hassle score or let us weigh out the nugs of your choice at our deli-style counter while we suggest which edibles to pair them with. No matter the path, let Sapura be your guide!