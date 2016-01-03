Now available at Satchel! Call us for more details.
Enjoy 15% off of our entire edibles case, including tinctures, from open-close.
Happy Hour ALL DAY Saturdays. receive $6 off extracts items that are $20 or more. This includes cartridges, disposables and dabbables
Monday-Friday from 3pm-6pm receive $6 off extract items that are $20 (before tax) or more. This includes cartridges, disposables and dabbables
Enjoy 10% off of our entire pre-roll selection from open-close on sundays.
All day on Fridays we weigh your first 8th of flower out to 5g's instead of the usual 3.5g's for the same price !
Each week we will select several new strains. Monday-Thursday, those strains will be available for 20% off any amount you purchase.
10% off for Veterans all day, everyday!
Sunday is a good day to grab a new piece! 25% off all functional glass!
Come in and mention the Blazers on a home game night and recieve 20% off pre-rolls! Valid through the end of the season :)