The budtenders are the best will come back
4.6
10 reviews
I love it
One of the problems is they open too late in the morning. By 10am I’ve already gotten my items for the day. Another is they changed their extract happy hour deal. Satchel isn’t for people on a budget. Boutique prices on items that aren’t worth it.
The budtenders are really nice. I had no idea what I wanted but I was helped and left with an edible and some flower. Definitely coming back on Friday.
Experience at Satchel was amazing. Helpful, knowledgeable bud tenders. Answered questions without making me feel like a noob. My new, regular dispensary. Bonus: Their folks out on N. Interstate dancing with the signs brighten up my day every time I see them. Thanks Satchel!
closing down for a Internet outage not a very good business model peace
Great shop, friendly knowledgeable staff, great product.
Searched long and hard for this Future strain. Ordered clones April 15, they should be ready in 3 weeks. No email, I called the took my info, no contact. Called back 4 weeks, was given several excuses why they did not have my clones, system sucks, fancy online ordering is a joke, she told me to order another strain instead. I should have been alerted sooner, I could have picked this up at another dispensary but it’s gone now. Not cool satchel and you have lost my business forever, to much competition to screw over people like this.
Awesome staff . Cool location
I’ve had to return several cartridges and have not experienced that at my other spots. Also staff hover and seem to be different each time I go.