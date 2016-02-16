organicsonly on May 17, 2018

Searched long and hard for this Future strain. Ordered clones April 15, they should be ready in 3 weeks. No email, I called the took my info, no contact. Called back 4 weeks, was given several excuses why they did not have my clones, system sucks, fancy online ordering is a joke, she told me to order another strain instead. I should have been alerted sooner, I could have picked this up at another dispensary but it’s gone now. Not cool satchel and you have lost my business forever, to much competition to screw over people like this.