I bought some sugar sap clones they happenend to be male. I called to tell them and see if I could exchange them or get my money back they just told me they where strong hermies...been growing over a decade had a friend that grows commercially and has for over a decade look at them as well they are 100% male no hermie about it.. which tells me they havent flowered the strains they are selling or at least that one people be wary of the sugar sap clones...