I bought some sugar sap clones they happenend to be male. I called to tell them and see if I could exchange them or get my money back they just told me they where strong hermies...been growing over a decade had a friend that grows commercially and has for over a decade look at them as well they are 100% male no hermie about it.. which tells me they havent flowered the strains they are selling or at least that one people be wary of the sugar sap clones...
Hands down best dispensary in town! Friendly staff, great products, and always a great experience going in. I have recommended many people and have heard nothing but good things. I won't go to another dispensary.