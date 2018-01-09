511 products
Valid 9/1/2018 – 1/2/2040
Munchie Mon 10% off edibles Topical Tues 10% off topicals Vape Wed 10% off cartridges Terp Thurs 10% off concentrates Farmer Friday 10% off seeds and clones Student Sat 10% off w/ student id Senior Sun 10% off 55+
All Products
Orange Cookies Budget by Talking Trees
from Talking Trees
24.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies Budget
Strain
$30.63⅛ ounce
$30.63⅛ ounce
Mean Irene by Talking Trees
from Talking Trees
18.64%
THC
___
CBD
$30.63⅛ ounce
$30.63⅛ ounce
Peanut butter by Royal Gems
from Royal Gems
23.58%
THC
___
CBD
$30.63⅛ ounce
$30.63⅛ ounce
Zkittles Indoor by Royal Budline
from Royal Budline
21.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittles Indoor
Strain
$55.68⅛ ounce
$55.68⅛ ounce
Golden Cookies Sungrown by Talking Trees Farms
from Talking Trees Farms
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Cookies Sungrown
Strain
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
Key Lime Pie Sun Grown by Talking Trees Farms
from Talking Trees Farms
16.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie Sun Grown
Strain
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
Moose Tracks by Talking Trees
from Talking Trees
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.48⅛ ounce
$45.48⅛ ounce
Orange Cookies by Talking Trees
from Talking Trees
24.64%
THC
___
CBD
$45.48⅛ ounce
$45.48⅛ ounce
Sunset Sherbet Sun Grown by Talking Trees Farms
from Talking Trees Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
White Tahoe Cookies Sungrown by Talking Trees
from Talking Trees
20%
THC
___
CBD
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
Sour Dog Sungrown by Talking Trees
from Talking Trees
22.65%
THC
___
CBD
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
Gelato by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
18%
THC
___
CBD
$30.63⅛ ounce
$30.63⅛ ounce
Zmoothie by Source
from Source
22%
THC
___
CBD
$50.12⅛ ounce
$50.12⅛ ounce
OG Dragonfly by Canna Care
from Canna Care
19%
THC
___
CBD
$8.351 gram
$8.351 gram
Sanoma Blend by Flora Cal
from Flora Cal
22%
THC
___
CBD
$0.01⅛ ounce
$0.01⅛ ounce
Mendo Breath Sungrown by Talking Trees Farms
from Talking Trees Farms
16.87%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mendo Breath Sungrown
Strain
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
Huckleberry SunGrown by Talking Trees Farms
from Talking Trees Farms
17.2%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Huckleberry SunGrown
Strain
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
Orangeade Mixed Light by Talking Trees Farms
from Talking Trees Farms
21.62%
THC
___
CBD
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
Zkittles Sungrown by Talking Trees
from Talking Trees
19.6%
THC
___
CBD
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
Lemon Juice Sungrown by Talking Trees
from Talking Trees
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver by Canna Trust
from Canna Trust
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$8.351 gram
$8.351 gram
Columbian Cookies by HCI
from HCI
20%
THC
___
CBD
$50.12⅛ ounce
$50.12⅛ ounce
XJ 13 by HCI
from HCI
24.39%
THC
___
CBD
$50.12⅛ ounce
$50.12⅛ ounce
Mac 1 by Humboldt Farms
from Humboldt Farms
26.5%
THC
___
CBD
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
Mimosa by Humboldt Origins
from Humboldt Origins
22.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$20.42⅛ ounce
$20.42⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Humboldt Origins
from Humboldt Origins
18.65%
THC
___
CBD
$20.42⅛ ounce
$20.42⅛ ounce
Kush Mints by Flora Cal
from Flora Cal
31.7%
THC
___
CBD
$46.4⅛ ounce
$46.4⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Papa's Herb
from Papa's Herb
18.54%
THC
___
CBD
$20.42⅛ ounce
$20.42⅛ ounce
XJ 13 by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
22%
THC
___
CBD
$10.211 gram
$10.211 gram
Pink Boost Goddess Sungrown by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Boost Goddess Sungrown
Strain
$45.48⅛ ounce
$45.48⅛ ounce
Cookie Breath by Have HAsh / Talking Trees Farms
from Have HAsh / Talking Trees Farms
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Breath
Strain
$20.42⅛ ounce
$20.42⅛ ounce
Platinum Gelato by Kuda
from Kuda
25%
THC
___
CBD
$20.42⅛ ounce
$20.42⅛ ounce
PAssion Orange Guava by Willies Reserve
from Willies Reserve
19.47%
THC
___
CBD
$10.211 gram
$10.211 gram
MAC by One Drop
from One Drop
14.74%
THC
___
CBD
$13.92⅛ ounce
$13.92⅛ ounce
Moose Tracks SunGrown by Talking Trees Farms
from Talking Trees Farms
28.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Moose Tracks SunGrown
Strain
$35.27⅛ ounce
$35.27⅛ ounce
Blur Dream by Hanging With Jeff
from Hanging With Jeff
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$20.42⅛ ounce
$20.42⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake by Farmer and the Felon
from Farmer and the Felon
19.72%
THC
___
CBD
$69.61½ ounce
$69.61½ ounce
Sundae Driver by Farmer and the Felon
from Farmer and the Felon
18.35%
THC
___
CBD
$69.61½ ounce
$69.61½ ounce
Squirt by Farmer and the Felon
from Farmer and the Felon
20%
THC
___
CBD
$20.42⅛ ounce
$20.42⅛ ounce
Blue Dream by Farmer and the Felon
from Farmer and the Felon
23.78%
THC
___
CBD
$41.76¼ ounce
$41.76¼ ounce
