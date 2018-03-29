Xmapex on September 8, 2019

Company does not stand by their customer service. I went in trying to try a tincture for the first time. A really nice bud tender gave me all the "details" on his favorite tincture. All the info he gave me was wrong and sold me a product that did not contain any psycho active thc. Tried to get a refund and they would not even exchange. 50 dollars down the tube. Please educate your employees on the products that you sell.