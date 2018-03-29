Jkharris41
Nice and helpful people.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Nice and helpful people.
Knowledgebase service Great attitudes Love this lil shop
Company does not stand by their customer service. I went in trying to try a tincture for the first time. A really nice bud tender gave me all the "details" on his favorite tincture. All the info he gave me was wrong and sold me a product that did not contain any psycho active thc. Tried to get a refund and they would not even exchange. 50 dollars down the tube. Please educate your employees on the products that you sell.
They're simply the best dispensary. They have quality products, great customer service, and a great location.
Satori is a great dispensary, helpful and friendly staff, clean and organized!
Great spot, good people, my neighborhood. Satori Movement apparel since 98’, getting me in trouble in middle school. 😁✌🏽 Thanks!
We had a little trouble finding Satori Wellness our 1st. time, but quite happy that we did! It's well stocked with great inventory and helpful budtenders! We also appreciate the discounts that we received! I will definitely get more of my favorite meds from them. I highly recommend Satori Wellness!
We are glad you had a great experience with us. We'll see you soon!
great place, friendly staff, amazing products.
Thanks for taking the time to review us!
Great medicine, good people, order-pick up service could be better. Nice place.
Thanks for your review! We are trying out a few different pickup services right now to better serve our customers. I'm curious, what was it that you did not like about the pickup service? Your feedback is valuable in helping us create a better business for your enjoyment!
This place is amazing! They have such a variety of live rosin that's super high in turps. Their herb is phenomenal I highly recommend the key lime pie. Last time I was in there I purchase some angel food cake I think that's my new favorite strain. Super stoney great to smoke when you need to go to sleep.